MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Children are dying from asthma in Memphis more than in most other cities.

FOX13 Investigates has uncovered the extent of pollution in our contaminated communities and that pollution, mixed with the hot air settling over the Mid-South, only makes matters worse for those asthma sufferers.

Anthony Sadler Jr. falls into that category. He was just five years old when he found himself wheezing in a movie theatre, unable to breathe and rushed to the hospital. He spent three days in that hospital meeting with doctors who told him that he'd had a severe asthma attack.

"It was really scary," Anthony Sadler told FOX13 when recounting his son's experience. "I felt les of a parent because I didn't do something right away."

But, the Sadler's aren't alone. The Center for Disease Control said that more than 12 percent of Black children nationwide suffer from asthma compared to 5.5 percent of white children and that they also die at a much higher rate.

The disparity in those boils down, in large part, to where those children live.

Studies have shown that children that live in areas with poor environmental and health conditions are more at risk of developing severe cases of asthma.

"There's a lot of allergens, especially in the housing of low-incoming housing," said Margaret Wildmann, a respiratory therapist at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. "Landlords don't fix leaks. There's mildew. There's dust. There's roach feces and stuff. And, all of that can trigger asthma.

