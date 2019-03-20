0 'Ineffective teachers' affecting Tennessee students' academic performances, study shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County ranks close to the bottom in the state for the percentage of students taught consecutively by low-performing teachers, while Fayette County ranks close to the top, according to a new report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

The report, released Tuesday, examined how the performances of students were affected because they were taught by 'ineffective teachers.'

The state classified teachers, according to the study, as 'ineffective' if they were in the bottom two of five levels of educator effectiveness descriptors: significantly below expectations and below expectations.

The 25-page report looked at two main questions: a) how many students in Tennessee were instructed for two consecutive years by ineffective teachers, and b) what was the academic impact of two consecutive ineffective teachers?

For the first question, the TCOT study found more than 8,100 students had a teacher with low-evaluation scores, which was 1.6 percent of all students included in the study.

The study looked at two school years – 2013-14 and 2014-15 – for public schools in the state and students in grades 3-11 in English and grades 3-10 in math.

The Comptroller’s Office provided FOX13 Investigates with a breakdown of school district numbers across the state, including counties in the Mid-South.

The breakdown showed Shelby County has one of the lowest rates in the entire state for students who had two ineffective teachers, per numbers provided to FOX13 Investigates.

The rate in Shelby County: 0.8 percent.

Fayette County had one of the highest percentage rates at 7.4 percent.

The study also examined the academic impact for those students.

According to the state, after two years with low-performing English teachers, students were six percentage points behind peers without consecutive years.

Keith Williams, the executive director of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association, said the numbers look good for Shelby County, but that did not matter since he believes the entire premise of the study is flawed.

“Do you evaluate firemen by the number of fires they put out? Do you evaluate policemen by their battle of crime? Teachers cannot be held responsible for a flawed curriculum and certainly a flawed test,” Williams said.

The state report was conducted after state Senator Dolores Gresham (R-Somerville) requested a study in 2018 on student placement and teacher effectiveness.

FOX13 Investigates reached out to the state senator’s office for comments on teacher effectiveness and policy changes she will push for this legislative session since the study is out.

As of this post, the senator has not returned FOX13's request.

