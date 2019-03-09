0 2 Memphis intersections among top 10 most dangerous in U.S., report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis has roads with the highest observed cell phone use, according to Lytx.

Lytx is a provider of video telematics, analytics, productivity and safety systems for commercial and public sector fleets. They have dash cameras in all kinds of vehicles across the country.

They compiled data from their dash cameras and came up with their findings.

“They’re in tractor trailers, ambulances, concrete mixers, regular old pickup trucks, even school buses,” said Kyle Warlick, a data analyst for Lytx.

Across the U.S., Lytx found 1,353,837 instances of cell phone use in 2018.

Two half square-mile road segments in Memphis made the top 10 list for the highest volume of observed cell phone use behind the wheel.

At the top of the list is the half square-mile road segment surrounding Compress Drive and S. Lauderdale Street.

E. Homes Road and Lamar Avenue come in at No. 4 on the list.

“It just goes to show you, no matter how you drive, how big your city is, how many people are there, there’s risk out there you can’t see,” Warlick said.

Warlick said Lytx cameras only start recording if they vehicles they’re installed in do something the company deems unsafe.

That could be swerving out of their lane or slamming on the brakes too quickly.

“What we’re kind of looking at is the dangerous kind [of cell phone use] … where you’re so distracted to a point you don’t see the car in front of you braking,” Warlick said.

Warlick said more than 27,000 unique vehicles drove through Memphis in 2018, and in the two highlighted areas, there were more than 1,400 unique vehicles.

“You may think, ‘this is just some road I’m driving down, there’s no way it’s risky,’” Warlick said. “We see time and time again. It’s often these roads you wouldn’t think of as risky that pop up on these top 10 lists.”

Lytx officials say 705 companies had vehicles using Lytx technology in Memphis in 2018.

