0 5 things you need to know before filing your taxes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new study shows that one year after a major tax bill was signed into law, many Americans are still in the dark concerning how they’ve been affected by it.

The overhaul was so significant, NerdWallet tax specialist Andrea Coombes said the new law most likely affected everyone’s tax situation.

Tax season is now among us, but the study shows 48 percent of Americans don’t understand how the tax cuts and Jobs Act affects their tax bracket.

That’s why FOX13 broke down what you need to know and how the changes will affect your bottom line.

STANDARD DEDUCTIONS

The new tax law nearly doubles the standard deduction amount – no matter how you’re filing.

A TurboTax article reports single taxpayers will see standard deductions increase from $6,400 for 2017 taxes to $12,000 for 2018 taxes.

Married couples will jump from $12,700 to $24000. TurboTax says the increases mean fewer people will have to itemize.

CHILD TAX CREDIT

If you have kids, the child tax credit has been increased. The new law doubles it from $1,000 to $2,000 per child.

Additionally, the amount that is refundable will grow by $300. It also raises the income threshold for these benefits – they used to phase out at $110,000 for a married couple. Now it’s $400,000.

SELF-EMPLOYED AND SMALL BUSINESSES

If you’re self-employed, or own a small business, there are several changes to keep in mind.

TurboTax sums it up like this: “The biggest includes a reduction in the top corporate rate to 21 percent, a new 20 percent deduction for incomes from certain type of ‘pass-through’ entities (partnerships, S Corps, sole proprietorships), limits on expensing of interest from borrowing, almost doubling of the amount small businesses can expense from the 2017 Section 179 amount of $510,000 to $1,000,000, and eliminates the corporate alternative minimum tax (AMT).”

HOMEOWNERS

And if you’re a homeowner, you’ll likely feel at least a few effects of the new tax rules.

TaxSlayer wrote an article detailing how much you’ll be able to deduct for home mortgage interest, home equity loan interest, whether you have to pay capital gains tax, and whether you can deduct state and local property taxes.

Those answers are all detailed here.

MAJOR PURCHASES

Claim any big ticket purchases. Most people don't know that you can deduct taxes from major purchases from things like a new car, motorcycle or home purchase.

Another notable change includes an expansion of the 529 savings plan.

Multiple tax experts say there are new advantages; one being the fact that taxpayers can use their plan to cover up to $10,000 per year of qualifying expenses for any school and any grade from K-12. That goes for public, private, and/or religious institutions.

There have been changes to the kiddie tax, which applies to children up to 18-years-old and college students younger than 24 who have unearned income over $2,100 (according to TaxSlayer, unearned income can mean dividends, capital gains or interest on investments).

Specifics on that change can be found here, on point #7.

