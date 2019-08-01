0 Attorney: Mississippi man beaten, choked by white officers while unarmed and in handcuffs

YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. - WARNING: The image in this story is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

An African American man claims he was beaten at the hands of white officers in Mississippi.

Now his attorney is asking for the officers, Yalobusha County and the city of Water Valley to pay up. The attorney said David Logan – of Grenada County, Miss. – was beaten by officers during a traffic stop on July 18.

Logan's attorney, Carlos Moore, told FOX13 that his client was beaten by white officers during the stop. He shared the photo with FOX13 and said it was taken after the incident.

The photo shows Logan bloodied with a swollen eye, reportedly sitting inside the Yalobusha County Jail.

According to a letter written by Moore, they are claiming the officers assumed that Logan would run away after being stopped. Moore claims that officers beat Logan with their flashlights and pushed, choked, punched and struck him while he was unarmed and in handcuffs.

Moore said Logan's eyes are shut because of three fractures, and he will have double vision for the rest of his life.

He then said Yalobusha County, its sheriff, the city of Water Valley, its police chief and all involved officers should have to pay $1 million to Logan.

FOX13 Investigates called Sheriff Lance Humphreys for comment, but we were told he was not available.

The sheriff did speak to the Associated Press this week and confirmed the officers are white, but he disputed the rest of what Moore said in the letter. The sheriff said Logan got out of his car and ran toward officers twice.

According to the AP, no officers have been placed on leave, and it will be up to a grand jury to consider whether to indict Logan on assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

