0 City of Memphis testing protective shields for MATA buses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MATA buses hit the road without protective shields that the drivers want, and some passengers say they ought to have.

“People don’t get on a bus to start a problem. They get on a bus to try and get where they are trying to go,” said Lakeyta Granville, a passenger.

MATA has started preliminary testing of different types of shields to buy, even if it is only two of three.

The transportation authority has not decided if they like it yet. The bus driver’s union does not.

“It really doesn’t cover much of the driver. You can still reach around and reach over it,” said Michael Wilson, of Amalgamated Transit Union.

MATA also plans to survey the drivers and passengers about the protective shields once a type is selected and tested on select routes.

The survey will have 20 questions asking the driver if they feel if the shield keeps them safe, protects them against assaults and if they can interact with customers when it is in use.

MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld expressed concern last month that the estimated $500,000 to install shields may not be able to provide the support the drivers expect and put a barrier between passengers and operators.

