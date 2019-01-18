0 Demolition for Memphis International Airport's 'modernization project' underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis International Airport is getting a high-dollar makeover – one that officially began Thursday.

The demolition for the airport’s modernization project began at 10 a.m.

The project is going to total $245 million, but it won’t cost taxpayers a single penny. It’s being funded by revenue bonds, state federal grants, and a passenger facility charge.

That PFC is an extra $4.50 charge added onto each ticket for passengers departing from Memphis International Airport. That charge has been in effect since Fall 2018.

This will be the most significant renovation since the airport was built in the 1960s, and folks in Memphis said they’re excited.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“I’m excited about it. I think it’s time,” Kate Patrick said.

Robert Scales agrees.

“Anything that is showing Memphis is growing is a good thing, a positive,” Scales said. “We’re an international city now. We’ve got people coming in from all over the world.”

Wherever in the world Memphis visitors are coming from, they can expect quite a few upgrades, according to the airport’s spokesman Glen Thomas.

He told FOX13 the concourse will be wider, they’ll have more natural light, and there will be better amenities: that includes a children’s playground and a St. Jude visitors’ room.

“It’ll be a whole new travel experience,” Thomas said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021. Until then, concourses A and C will be used.

FOX13 Investigative Reporter Leah Jordan also took a look at flight costs at Memphis International Airport.

She found that since Delta left Memphis as a hub, average ticket prices have dropped.

According to the Department of Transportation, second quarter 2018 fares in Memphis were $400.

That’s nearly $173 less than the airport’s high point, which was during the Delta hub era in the first quarter of 2012.

Thomas said the airport has little to no impact on the cost of airline tickets, but what they can do is recruit competition and low-cost airlines.

Since Delta’s departure, the airport has added six different airlines that didn’t operate while Delta was a hub. Coming up in June, Via Airlines will begin operating out of Memphis.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.