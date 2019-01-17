0 Drug company cuts 225 jobs in Shelby County; thousands of jobs available throughout area

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County company is cutting hundreds of jobs, but thousands are still open across the county.

PharMEDium announced this week that it is making changes to its Memphis facility; those changes include laying off more than 200 employees by mid-March.

The alert, sent out through the state’s WARN notice on Monday, stated 440 workers would be affected.

But AmerisourceBergen, the parent company of PharMEDium, said 225 positions would be eliminated and the additional 215 jobs would be retained.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

The notice sent this week, FOX13 Investigates found, is one of 15 affecting Shelby County since Feb. 2017.

In the nearly two years, companies either shuttered their doors or permanently cut back on jobs, affecting 2,132 Shelby County employees.

With temporary layoffs, that number becomes 2,688 employees losing jobs over a nearly two-year period, according to data compiled by FOX13 through WARN and Closure/Layoff reports at the state’s Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Those numbers don’t paint the full economic picture of Shelby County.

More than 15,000 jobs are currently open throughout the county as of Jan. 16, according to the state’s job database. It’s the second-highest advertised openings in the entire state, only behind Davidson County, which has more than 23,000 job openings.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Those jobs in Shelby Co. include hundreds of openings in the medical, education and food industries.

And those openings are happening as the unemployment rate continues to drop across the Memphis-area. The unemployment rate is 4.2 percent, as of Oct. 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The latest preliminary data – from November – shows an even lower drop in unemployment: at 3.8 percent.

“Our duty is to provide these resources for those parts of our citizenry so that they can fill these jobs that are available,” said Dr. Cedrick Gray, director of education for Shelby County.

PHARMEDIUM UNDERGOING “REORGANIZATION”

AmerisourceBergen said in a statement to FOX13 the layoffs are part of a “reorganization” of the Memphis facility.

“PharMEDium is redeploying capital to invest in operational enhancements that will enable it to meet the sterile to sterile compounding needs of hospitals across the nation. “As these enhancements are made, PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility will undergo a workforce reorganization that will ultimately impact 225 positions. Impacted associates will be offered severance benefits, as well as career support services. Associates can also apply for other positions across AmerisourceBergen. The Memphis facility is not closing, it is undergoing a workforce reorganization.” - Francesca Gunning, manager of external communications at AmerisourceBergen

The company said it would retain 215 jobs and said it is currently in an “active application process” with its current employees, which is open until March.

The employees notified of retention “have an opportunity to apply for new roles at the Memphis facility,” per AmerisourceBergen.

As for the reorganization of the Memphis facility and what that means, FOX13 is told the company is in a “quiet period” and won’t discuss plans until after its earnings call on Jan. 31.

But back in Dec. 2017, AmerisourceBergen reported in an SEC filing it “voluntarily suspended production activities” at its Memphis facility due to FDA inspections.

In Jan. 2018, PharMEDium sent out a press release that it was “voluntarily expanding a recall” it issued the month below “to include the below lots of sterile drug products to the hospital/user level due to a lack of assurance of sterility.”

FOX13 asked AmerisourceBergen if the closure had anything to do with FDA inspections in 2017.

The company corrected us and stated the facility is not closing; it did not answer the intended question.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.