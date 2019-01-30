0 Family claims MLGW cut off power over a few dollars, tacked on extra fees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local family was without power after MLGW cut off their services – until FOX13 investigated why.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water said it was not going to shut off power of customers because of the cold temperatures. Officials initially said it was for only those paying under residential services.

RELATED: How to apply for utility assistance program

However, one family who pays under the pre-pay plan – a bill they pay every day – had their power shut off over a few dollars.

“It’s real cold. My feet are frozen,” said the woman who did not want to be identified. “I have on two pair of socks, two pair of pants, two shirts, a jacket and I’m still cold.”

She said her bill Tuesday was originally $18.40.

Her husband paid a dollar, then went and paid $18 more to seemingly pay it off.

However, the woman said she received an email saying they owed more, so her husband paid another dollar – $20 in total.

But apparently it still wasn’t enough.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Not less than 10 minutes when I got home, the lights go off,” said the woman.

So, the family called MLGW trying to get their power back on. They had no luck.

The woman told FOX13 her husband then began walking to the MLGW building, which is an hour-and-a-half walk away, just to show them the receipt and everything that had been paid.

Still, their power was out. Instead of owing the remainder of their bill, MLGW tacked on extra fees.

The family now owed nearly $89 just to get their power turned back on.

“It’s sad, I don’t wish this on nobody,” the woman said.

She told FOX13 most of her paycheck would have to go toward paying those fees to get the power back on.

MLGW posted on Twitter that it would not turn off power on Tuesday because of the temperatures.

Due to the forecast wind chill factor not exceeding 33 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 or more hours in a 24 hour period, we will not be disconnecting residential services today January 29, 2019. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo — MLGW (@MLGW) January 29, 2019

FOX13 emailed MLGW for comment following the story.

MLW officials said pre-pay customers were not eligible. A spokesperson confirmed this family did not pay enough today and needed to pay $89 to turn their power back on.

Less than two hours later, another spokesperson sent FOX13 an email, saying this customer and all pre-pay customers’ services would be restored tonight.

MLGW confirmed that they shut off power today for 11 pre-pay customers.

FOX13 asked if the shut-off fees incurred Tuesday would be waived. We are still waiting for a response.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.