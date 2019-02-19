0 Flood insurance: What you need to know ahead of potential flooding across Mid-South

With rain falling and flood watches in parts of the Mid-South, there is a potential for floods, which could mean property damage.

Here’s your guide on what you need to know about flood insurance:

According to multiple insurance providers, it typically takes 30 days for a policy to be enacted.

Where do you get flood insurance?

The easiest way is if your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance provider offers flood insurance. If the agent does, you can go through that person.

If not, FloodSmart.gov offers a list of participating “Write Your Own” companies.

The National Flood Insurance Program is the nation’s flood insurance program.

According to FEMA, it “aims to reduce the impact of flooding on private and public structures.”

How much money comes out of your pocket for flood insurance (NFIP)?

It all depends.

NFIP rates “do not differ from company to company or agent to agent,” per FEMA.

But policies depend on certain factors:

Year of building construction

Building occupancy

Number of floors

Location

Flood risk/flood zone

Location of lowest floor in relation to base flood elevation on the flood

Deductible

Amount of building and contents coverage.

All of those factors are according to FEMA.

If you live in a preferred risk area, FEMA said your preferred risk policy could be as low as $325.

The zones in the preferred risk area are B, C, X, AR and A99 zones.

If you’re in a higher flood risk area, like in zones A and V, you could be paying much more.

To see what zone your home falls under, see FEMA’s National Flood Hazard Viewer.

What qualifies as a flood?

FOX13 spoke with a Memphis-based Allstate agent who said many people misinterpret what constitutes as a claim under flood insurance.

He told us some think damage after a frozen pipe or leaves clogged in the gutter would fall under this insurance.

The agent added that for a claim to be accepted it has to be more than an isolated incident.

Here is a guide from FEMA on the flood claim process.

