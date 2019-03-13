MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Documentation of a Memphis police officer’s continuous problems may have placed the public at risk.
Yet, he was allowed to continue working until the department discovered accusations involving an 8-year-old California girl.
FOX13 Investigates obtained Officer Andrew Hellums' nearly 400 page-long field training evaluation reports, which documented his difficulties.
Hellums was having trouble making the grade after being on the job for nine months and MPD gave him remedial training, but it wasn't enough.
Cadets graduating from the Memphis Police Academy undergo two-and-a-half months of field training, with a veteran officer as a supervisor and documentation of their strengths and weaknesses.
Former Shelby County Deputy Mike Collins told FOX13 that a field training officer acts as a drill sergeant when an officer is a rookie because it is always overwhelming.
“The expectations of actually getting out in the field after you've gone through the training (is always overwhelming)," Collins said.
FOX13 reviewed every page of former MPD officer Andrew Hellums' 388-page field training and daily observation reports.
During his first week, the supervisor complimented him for showing up to work on time and displaying initiative at a burglary call, but other problems started to surface.
