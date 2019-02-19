0 FOX13 Investigates: Abandoned rental properties becoming eyesores across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It is a sight far too common in Memphis: trashed homes, yards filled with litter and, the owners are nowhere to be found.

Rental properties are a growing problem for the city of Memphis.

Often renters move out of dilapidated homes, leaving someone else to clean up the mess.

Regardless who is responsible, the city's public works director wants it cleaned up.

One of the homes FOX13 found was on Palmetto Street in North Memphis. Cups, plates and a torn-out wall are littered inside.

DeAndrre Brown is the Director for Lifeline to Success, a program that offers felons jobs and a second chance.

"It makes me wonder if people actually care about the community, especially when it comes to rental properties. It's difficult, if you don't have good management to pay attention to those," Brown said.

The City of Memphis has a contract with the program to clean up some of the worst properties daily.

The leader of Memphis Public Works plans to present a city ordinance to Memphis City Council in July in hopes of creating a rental property registry. The goal is to use data-driven decisions and focus resources on those that have a history of code violations.

FOX13 asked the city of Memphis for the top 10 code violators when it comes to rental properties, and they emailed us this list.

Most are from out of state, places like Georgia and Ohio.

FOX13 called all of them, but only three responded.

Boshwit Brothers Mortgage Corporation was number four on the list. Its address is listed as 2595 Broad Avenue in Memphis.

FOX13’s Siobhan Riley went to the business, but the person who works at the front desk left the room.

LPM managers some of the properties. A spokesperson called FOX13 back, saying the violations have been addressed and they are now in good standing.

FOX13 also called FirstKey Homes. They are associated with CSMA Blt LLC, which was number one on the list.

The managing director, who's out of state, said the company is the largest owner of single-family rental homes in the city. He said they are more likely to have the largest number of code violations.

FirstKey said tenants caused 85 percent of the code violations but acknowledged the company needs to do a better job of addressing the other 15 percent.

Robert Knecht told FOX13 the rental registry would require an application process, then the Department of Public Works would look the property history.

