SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County and Memphis city tax dollars paid for elected officials’ trips overseas.
Those trips came as part of the Memphis in May delegation that went to countries picked as part of the festival’s heritage celebration.
This year, the popular festival celebrates 200 years of the Bluff City.
Prior to this year, a delegation of organizers, business leaders, and city and county officials traveled to the celebrated country, in part to sell that country on doing business in Memphis.
If a city or county official travels, it’s on the taxpayer’s dime. And some partnerships have formed through these trips.
FOX13 Investigates looked at the roll of city and county officials over the past five years to get these partnerships.
When asked if Shelby County had anything to do with the 2018 negotiations that led to a partnership between two academic institutes, Shelby County Commissioner Willie Brooks said he was “not aware” if it did.
Brooks went on three of the international trips, including the 2018 trip that resulted in that partnership.
Public officials are taking trips to Poland, Czech Republic, Colombia and Panama and you are footing the bill. FOX13 Investigates uncovers the impact these international trips are having back home and exposes the mistake that wasted your tax dollars – Monday night on FOX13 News.
