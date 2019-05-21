0 FOX13 Investigates: Memphis police purchasing new technology to hack into suspects' phones

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Cell phones contain private information and most of us keep it locked with a password.

FOX13 investigates has learned the Memphis Police Department just bought new technology to hack into suspect's cell phones.

The device is so secret neither the company that makes it nor the MPD will discuss it. Both believe it can help solves crimes in which a cell phone contains vital evidence.

Take for example a murder on Gloucester Street in 2017. The crime might have gone unsolved had detectives not found the victims cell phone in the car.

His wife unlocked the device for them. The text messages from the phone helped police arrest Jaylon Jackson. He pled guilty to manslaughter.

Retired FBI Agent CM Sturgis insists a cell phone can be as valuable as a finger print.

"If that guy has been texting to the hitman, or to the main drug dealer so to speak or supplier, you don’t want to lose that evidence. It is crucial," said Sturgis.

What happens if the cell phone is locked? The suspect doesn't want to provide the password?

The device is useless.

FOX13 discovered MPD wants technology to unlock cell phones. According to a February 21, 2019 memo to Deputy Chief Mike Shearin: "Homicide bureau has 25 to 30 cases that involve locked phones.”

“The homicide unit obtains one or two locked phones a week that are involved in ongoing investigations," the memo said.

Sturgis told FOX13 that is a problem for law enforcement.

“How do you download that data if it is password-protected? That is a crucial stumbling block for investigators," Sturgis said.

FOX13 discovered through an open records request Memphis Police spent $15,000 from a U.S. Department of Justice grant to buy a device from a company called GrayShift.

The contract was dated April 25, 2019.

