0 FOX13 investigates the difficult process for domestic violence victims to get order of protections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking victims, the courts offer only one legal remedy to prevent future abuse and harassment: an order of protection.

“He said, ‘I knew I should have killed you when I had the chance.’”

Those are the words of a domestic violence survivor. We're hiding her identity to protect her.

More than two years ago, she broke up with her then-boyfriend. She says he repeatedly harassed her and, eventually threatened her life.

She was advised to get an order of protection from the courts. But she quickly learned, that was almost as gut-wrenching as the abuse itself.

“The wait itself took forever.”

“We’ve got a huge problem here in Memphis and Shelby County,” acknowledged Olliette Murry-Drobot, head of the Family Safety Center.

Getting an order of protection for domestic violence begins in her office.

“I stay up at night trying to figure out how I’m going to cover payroll,” she said.

The Family Safety Center is a non-profit operating on $2.7 million. Their six counselors serve nearly 220 victims every month, more than 2,600 a year – 85 percent are women.

Down Madison Street, the Shelby County Crime Victims Center serves another 600 clients a month facing harassment not domestic in nature.

That pressure is sometimes felt by the clients.

“That was a process that is so nerve-wrecking when you’re running from somebody,” the survivor told FOX13.

