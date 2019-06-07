  • FOX13 monitors road closures across the Mid-South

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Heavy rain moved throughout the Mid-South bringing with it Flash Flood Warnings across the Mid-South. 

    Below is a list of the current closings

    Related Headlines

    Shelby County:

    Flooded out cars at Wind Valley & Winchester

    Winchester Rd between Hacks Cross & Forest Hill

    Wimberly Drive between Shelby Drive & Tumbler Ridge Lane

    DeSoto County:

    Northbound Interstate-55 between Church Road and Goodman Road is shut down due to an accident.

    Road closure at Bethel and Woolsey due to flooding. 

    Olive branch has multiple impassable areas due to flooding: Goodman and Amanda, Stateline between Polk and Hacks Cross, Goodman and Dogwood

    Highway 51 at Memphis Street in Hernando is underwater and unpassable. 

    FOX13 is monitoring the roadways on Good Morning Memphis and will have any needed alternate routes, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories