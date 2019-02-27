0 Girl hospitalized after being attacked by students at SCS school; mother wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In a recent FOX13 investigation, we poured through state data for weeks and uncovered surprising trends regarding bullying in Mid-South schools.

After that story aired, more than a dozen parents reached out to FOX13’s Leah Jordan on social media or by calling the newsroom.

ORIGINAL STORY: FOX13 Investigates: Bullying inside Mid-South schools

They expressed similar concerns to the students in the original investigation: They feel their children are being bullied, and that their complaints are not being properly handled.

This includes a Memphis mother who sent FOX13 a graphic video of her daughter being assaulted by two other students on the Kingsbury Middle School property. It happened on Feb. 20.

Sonya Ramos told FOX13 her child was bleeding when she arrived at the school to pick her up. Shortly after, she said she took her to the emergency room.

Ramos provided hospital documents that show her daughter sustained a concussion and head contusion from the assault.

“I think there should be consequences for the principal and staff for not protecting her. Somebody should have been outside with these kids,” Ramos said.

Ramos said the two teens responsible for repeatedly punching her daughter in the face were expelled and may face criminal charges.

She said the bigger problem is the fact that she’s getting the run-around when it comes to speaking with anyone in charge.

“I asked the principal, ‘Well, where were you?’ She just said, ‘Calm down Ms. Ramos.’ No, where were you?” said Ramos. “Why didn’t you protect my child? She said, ‘Calm down, Ms. Ramos.’”

According to the police report, two teen girls – ages 13 and 14 – punched the 11-year-old victim in the face.

The report also reads that school officials allegedly didn’t contact the victim’s family.

“The school did not call me. Another parent called me,” Ramos said. “I got there, and I seen [sic] my child bleeding and swollen and crying and beat up, and I just lost it. I was crying. I was furious.”

Ramos said she asked the principal if 911 had been called, and she told her no. Ramos told FOX13 after she personally called 911 and police showed up, so did the school’s resource officer.

Ramos said the SRO told her he was busy breaking up another altercation down the street.

FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Schools with an interview request more than 24 hours in advance of the story’s air date.

A Shelby County spokesperson said officials were tied up with meetings and would not be able to answer her questions.

FOX13 also requested documentation of the victim’s previous bullying complaints from SCS because Ramos said she complained to Kingsbury Middle more than five times about bullying issues in 2019 alone.

Ramos said she asked the school’s administrator for proof that her concerns had previously been documented, too, but that administrator told her to speak to the guidance counselor – and then vice versa.

“You ask to speak to the principal, [they say] ‘well, she’s not available.’ I say, ‘I have a problem with a bully threatening my child.’ You get transferred to the guidance counselor, and it’s also a voicemail, so you leave a message and wait for her to call. It seems like it’s passed on passed on passed on. Nobody ever wants to deal with it,” Ramos said.

Ramos said she withdrew her child from Kingsbury on Feb. 26 and that they’re trying to figure out where to go and what’s next.

