0 Home Depot offers to fix local woman's air conditioner for free after FOX13 Investigates story

COLDWATER, Miss. - FOX13 Investigates ran a story about Elesia Bailey’s broken air conditioner on Tuesday.

Bailey said her home warranty company gave her the run around for more than two months and still hasn’t fixed her AC unit.

After that story ran, the Memphis district manager of Home Depot, Robbie Salemi, reached out to FOX13’s Leah Jordan.

He wanted to help, so he called a Home Depot Service provider to come out to Bailey’s home Wednesday. The unit will be replaced by Conway Services – completely paid for by Home Depot.

“I wasn’t even expecting this. I can’t believe this is happening, this is a blessing,” said Bailey.

On Wednesday, Salemi met Bailey at her home.

“To see the story where she didn’t have air for almost two months and being in a position where we could impact that, I felt compelled to reach out last night to you to see what we could do to assist today,” Salemi said.

Jeremy Allen from Conway; Selemi from Home Depot; and FOX13’s Jordan met at Bailey’s Coldwater, Mississippi home. That’s where Allen explained the AC issues he and his teammate found with Bailey’s central air system.

Allen said he’ll replace the unit before the end of the week.

“We certainly want to make sure nobody’s out here suffering,” Allen said.

Bailey said she was overwhelmed with happiness.

“They have blessed me more than I ever expected,” Bailey said. “When you called this morning, I couldn’t hardly believe what you said. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from this dream, but I don’t want to,” Bailey said. “Thank God for FOX13.”

Bailey was crying tears of joy when she met Salemi. Salemi told FOX13 he was glad to help, citing the values of the company.

“We often think some things are so small, but they mean so much to other people. To be able to be in a position where we could take care of Mrs. Bailey’s family and give her the air and the cool house she deserves is very grateful and rewarding,” Salemi said.

