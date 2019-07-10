0 How you can help prevent your home from being broken into for less than $10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 investigates is working to keep you safe. We discovered a simple fix to better protect either your home or apartment from a burglary.

The cost to you is less than a soda from a vending machine and involves the type of screws used in the door frame and lock.

It can prevent a knock on the door from a stranger’s foot or shoulder trying to break in.

The problem is often the metal plate attached the door frame for the lock is not as secure as you might think.

For example, FOX13's investigative reporter Greg Coy put all his weight into and kicked open a door at a home under renovation in Whitehaven.

He kicked the door a couple of times – it popped open.

"Anybody can do that. If you are 125 pounds, a 130 pounds, you can put your foot on the door and you kick it right off the door frame. You are inside," said Billy Irby who owns Irby Enterprises.

Irby renovates homes.

Home burglary is a common crime, but the cost to the victims can average $2,300, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report.

The price of security violated is unimaginable.

According to the Memphis Police Department Cyber watch website, FOX13 found 1,060 burglaries to homes or apartments from April 10, 2019 through July 6, 2019.

It means on average, 12 homes are robbed every day in Memphis, although recent data from MPD indicates burglaries are actually down.

Irby knows how it feels when someone tries to break into a home. Crooks broke into a home he is renovating.

“Someone kicked in the door. They didn't take anything. The house was vacant," said Irby.

The fix Irby used, and you can as well, to secure a door is simple.

We break down the cheap fix that can help stop criminals from breaking into your home -- on FOX13 News at 9.

