0 Is one American company cheating when it comes to tariffs on Chinese goods?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Products marked as made in one country could actually be “Made in China.”

The products found right here in the Mid-South are surge protectors and FOX13 Investigates helped initiate a nationwide investigation.

Because of that, a federal investigation is now underway.

“We appreciate you bringing this product to us because it now is resulting in an investigation into that company to try to determine why those stickers placed on that product to show a different country of origin,” said Donald Yando, the CBP Director of Field Operations Atlanta.

FOX13 Investigates looked into a whistleblower’s tip about surge protectors sold in the Mid-South.

That tipster initially shared video with one of FOX13’s sister stations.

The video is a cell phone video of stickers on orange boxes of surge protectors that said “Made in Philippines” over marked-out printing. The marked-out portion said, “Made in China.”

“First they covered it up with a sticker that said “Made in Philippines. Underneath it, they blacked it out,” the tipster can be heard saying in the video.

FOX13 Investigates found out the company that sold the product is a Minnesota-based company called Cyber Power.

During our investigation, FOX13 Investigates found out that Home Depot sells the Cyber Power surge protectors, so we went to Home Depots across the Mid-South to verify the tipster’s claims.

FOX13 Investigates found boxes with “Made in Philippines” and “Made in Taiwan” stickers in two stores: one in Memphis and one in Collierville. Inside the boxes, surge protectors were inscribed with “Made in China” text.

That could be an issue, according to Yando, the Customs Director of Field Operations Atlanta.

“Because that sticker can be peeled back, and you can still see that other country of origin, it is not acceptable,” Yando said.

FOX13 Investigates was not alone in purchasing and examining the products. Our sister TV stations in Boston, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Jacksonville and Orlando also purchased them.

FOX13 Investigates talked to Tom Kaden, Chief Operating Officer at Mallory Alexander International Logistics in Memphis, a company with knowledge of U.S. Customs.

“[T]here is certainly a clear violation,” said Kaden. “It appears to be, at the very least, unethical. It’s not allowing the ultimate consumer to make an informed purchasing decision regarding the country of origin.”

When asked if this is a company that Alexander would work with, Kaden said, “probably not, no.”

When asked if this looks like tariff evasion, Yando said, “At face value, it does to me. It does look like an attempt at duty evasion.”

Yando said surge protectors coming from China have a 25 percent duty rate with that money going to the U.S. Treasury to pay the government’s bills.

But if surge protectors are imported from any other country that rate is zero, according to Yando.

“So, you can see why unscrupulous parties may want to change that country of origin marking to avoid paying that 25-percent duty rate,” said Yando.

It’s more than a money issue as Customs said it’s working closely with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to look into potential safety issues.

In a statement, a CPSC spokesperson wrote the agency has not opened an investigation, but it “will monitor this product for any indication of a potential safety hazard.”

“On electronics you see an Underwriters Laboratory sticker on the cord usually a hologram. Some unscrupulous companies will counterfeit that Underwriters Laboratories label and the electronic product could be made with substandard components that could cause a fire,” said Yando.

We reached out to Cyber Power for comment.

A spokesperson for the electronics company said it began shifting some manufacturing from China to the Philippines in the fourth quarter of 2018.

As for the boxes, the company said rather than throw away its supply of packaging showing the country of origin as China, the company “used a two-step process by first crossing out the existing ‘Made in China’ printing and then re-labeling the package with the ‘Made in Philippines’ label.”

“We take compliance with all applicable laws seriously, including laws related to country of origin labeling and disclosure, and our practice is to appropriately and permanently label our products and packaging accurately and clearly,” said Cyber Power in a statement. “More broadly, it is our intent to use caution and to comply with all US customs requirements when importing products manufactured in other countries. We began shifting the manufacturing of some products from China to the Philippines in the fourth quarter of 2018. At that time, we still had a supply of packaging that showed the country of origin as China. Rather than discard the printed packaging, we decided to save costs and be environmentally responsible by re-labeling the existing package with the new country of origin information. To do so, we used a two-step process by first crossing out the existing “Made in China” printing and then re-labeling the package with the “Made in Philippines” label. In the case of the one package that did not have a label shown in the image you provided, we can only speculate that the label must have been removed somehow. At no time did we mean to confuse or deceive our customers, partners, or the public.”

Cyber Power, despite multiple requests, did not explain why boxes had “Made in Taiwan” stickers nor did the company explain why products FOX13 Investigates found had “Made in China” inscribed on them.

Customs has requested more information from Cyber Power and the factories where the surge protectors are made and could send investigators to visit them, according to Yando.

Asked what the next step could be, Yando said companies caught evading tariffs could face criminal or civil prosecution.

“So, we’ve seen prison, prison time for company officials, a five-year prison sentence we’ve seen. We’ve seen monetary penalties,” said Yando.

Customs said its investigation into whether this is tariff evasion could take one to six months.

Home Depot said in a statement that the company requires “all our vendors to follow applicable laws and regulations.”

Customs said both Home Depot and Cyber Power are cooperating with its investigation.

