0 Jury awards former City of Memphis employee $1.1M in lawsuit after name appeared on 'blacklist'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A jury awarded a former city of Memphis employee $1.1 million in a federal lawsuit after her name appeared on the now defunct “City Hall Blacklist.”

The list contained names of some activists and former employees who need an escort to get inside city hall. Jane Umfress said being on that list ruined her 30-year reputation.

The blacklist was abolished two years ago after it was roundly criticized by civil libertarians.

"They said I was a security threat, which I am not," said Umfress.

Umfress worked for the city in the finance department for 30 years. She filed an EEOC complaint when her job was eliminated in February 2016.

Months later, her name was on a list of people not to be allowed inside city hall unless escorted.

“And I didn’t understand how you would put someone’s name on a list for being a former employee,” Umfress said.

The blacklist was Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration’s pushback to activists who staged a “die-in” early in the morning in January 2017 – instead of having them arrested.

MPD, along with Strickland’s administration, developed the names for the list. Umfress told FOX13 she was not there, and that she was never involved in any demonstration or protest.

“I never protested in front of city hall,” she said.

Wither her name on that list, Umfress said she could not find work. She sued the city and won a jury verdict for $1.1 million for backpay and violation of her civil rights by including her name on the blacklist.

Umfress is not alone. Another $20,000 settlement was paid to a federal government employee whose name was on the list in error.

"That is a total misuse of governmental power, and that is beneath what we expect of our government officials," Umfress said.

Attorney Robert Spence Jr. told FOX13 the city could be liable for other former employees whose names might have been on that list.

