0 Local organization helping families with children who have learning disabilities, other challenges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An investigation FOX13 reported last week exposed scratches that an autistic 4-year-old child allegedly suffered while at school.

FOX13 interviewed the mom of that 4-year-old child, who explained some of the challenges faced in special needs classrooms. She also said she was in contact with a community resource that helps bridge the gap.

That community resource is The Memphis Lift: they aided in that investigation, but a leader for the organization told FOX13 they do more than that.

“I know children need for their parents and these systems, these administrators, to work together,” said Teresena Catron-Wright, The Memphis Lift’s special education coordinator.

The organization is dedicated to helping parents who feel their kids have been underserved in schools – including ShaRae Hicks.

“Oh, what a lifesaver. There is hope,” Hicks told FOX13.

After nearly 14 years of various struggles in the classroom, Hicks said finding The Memphis Lift changed everything for her and her son.

She said because her son learns differently than other kids, that led to classroom disturbances and suspensions, which she didn’t know how to address.

“I’m worried about truancy, I’m worried about he’s not getting the education I thought he would be in school getting,” Hicks said.

She explained that when it comes to learning disabilities, there can be a disconnect and miscommunication, and that’s where The Memphis Lift “changed everything.”

“We exist to educate engage and empower parents to always seek the best education possible for their children,” Catron-Wright said. “They don’t know how to communicate what they’re looking for.”

Hicks said that’s exactly what The Memphis Lift did for her family.

“Within the last year, I went through a class that helped me articulate and be able to effectively tell what I’m needing for help for him,” Hicks said. “You learn the right terms and what they mean.”

In addition to classes, The Memphis Lift also offers parents rides to public education meetings if they don’t have transportation; assistance with paperwork; and help with repairing and “rebuilding” relationships between educators and parents.

Catron-Wright explained The Memphis Lift as a “lesion” between the schools and parents. She said that she and others who work at The Memphis Lift promote understanding and communication between all parties.

“[Schools are] learning how to use soft tones when talking with parents. Just because a parent comes in disgruntled doesn’t mean they have to be disrespected,” she said.

The Memphis Lift’s mission is to “Make the Powerless Parent Powerful.”

Founded in 2015, it’s become a coalition of more than 1,000 volunteer parents, grandparents and family members.

Catron-Wright said other cities such as Atlanta, Oakland, and Nashville have followed in The Memphis Lift’s footsteps, creating “cousin” organizations in their respective cities.

The Memphis organization served 177 students in 2018, and so far in 2019 has served 45 parents.

Serving parents can be defined as meetings at school, meetings outside school, helping to resolve issues, or consultations, Catron-Wright said. All parents of all kinds of students – special needs or not –are welcome, and the services are free.

While the organization is undoubtably a big help to local parents, everyone involved said special education students are still massively underserved – and the list of needs in the classroom is lengthy.

“More high-qualified teachers to teach in these classrooms, more assistants, we need more funding going into the classrooms because we need more resources, point blank period,” Catron-Wright said.

