0 Memphis teacher's alleged sexual misconduct not reported to state in timely manner, documents show

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A former Memphis school teacher was arraigned after being accused of sex crimes involving a minor.

On Thursday, Jasmine Edmonds, 24, was arraigned on two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure stemming from an alleged affair with a 16-year-old student.

On Friday, Edmond’s teaching license status was officially ‘under review’ by the Tennessee State Board of Education.

A SCHOOL DISTRICT’S RESPONSIBILITY

The State of Tennessee’s rules are cut and dry, per the guidelines online: it’s the responsibility of the Director of Schools to inform the State of any suspension, dismissal, or resignations of teachers. Detailed information regarding that specific policy is available beginning on page 10 of Rules of the State Board of Education.

PUBLIC DOCUMENTS REVEAL…

FOX13 Investigative Reporter Leah Jordan obtained new documents regarding Edmonds’ termination from Shelby County Schools.

According to the public documents, the necessary report (called the “Directors Report”) was just filed with the State Board of Education Wednesday.

Shelby County Schools told FOX13 in an earlier statement that they were made aware of the allegations in March 2018, which was when Edmonds was subsequently placed on administrative leave.

More than nine months passed between the time SCS stated they became aware of the situation, and now.

The ‘Directors Report’ details that Edmonds was terminated from Trezevant High for “conduct that calls into question the fitness of an educator to hold a license.”

There are documents with more details that FOX13 has also requested, but the State is still in the process of redacting sensitive information.

REACTION

After multiple attempts of emailing and calling Shelby County Schools for comment, our crew decided to show up at Shelby County Schools’ office to talk to a spokesperson.

There, Natalia Powers gave FOX13 a statement on paper:

“At the time the incident was reported, the individual was placed on administrative leave, and SCS followed all required reporting processes and procedures. Upon receipt of notification of changes in state law, we reviewed our processes to ensure we adhere to all laws and regulations.”

Powers said the law changed in the summer of 2018. Powers said SCS was never informed of said law change, and that they were sure to notify the state about the incident as soon as SCS learned about the law change.

This is an ongoing report. FOX13 has reached out to the Tennessee State Board of Education for clarification on the matter, and to learn more about major changes in licensure policies throughout the 2018.

FOX13 has not yet been able to confirm the changes in laws or policies that the SCS spokesperson referred to.

