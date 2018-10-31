Mother arrested after child exposed to controlled substance, police say

OXFORD, Miss. - An Oxford mother was arrested and charged with child abuse after a child came in contact with something harmful.
Details are very limited about what the child came in contact with.
Related Headlines
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cordova man claims he has ‘mob ties,’ charged with threatening to kill employee at DA’s office
- Man drives off with officer hanging out of car during traffic stop on I-40
- Miracle in a bottle? An alternative to opioids changing lives in the Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 learned from Oxford police, Michaela Lay, 19, is the victim's mother.
Police opened the investigation on October 11, 2018 when officers took a report on a possible child abuse case.
She is charged with felony child abuse and is currently being held on $10,000 bond by Lafayette County.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}