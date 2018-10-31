  • Mother arrested after child exposed to controlled substance, police say

    Updated:

    OXFORD, Miss. - An Oxford mother was arrested and charged with child abuse after a child came in contact with something harmful. 

    Details are very limited about what the child came in contact with. 

    Related Headlines

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 learned from Oxford police, Michaela Lay, 19, is the victim's mother. 

    Police opened the investigation on October 11, 2018 when officers took a report on a possible child abuse case. 

    She is charged with felony child abuse and is currently being held on $10,000 bond by Lafayette County. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories