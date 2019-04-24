0 MPD officer latest to be investigated for possibly violating social media policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A controversial comment on Facebook prompted an investigation into a Memphis police officer.

The comment was about FOX13’s story about a crash on I-240 involving two teen carjacking suspects. Both teens were injured, and one is still in critical condition.

He posted, “Justice will be beautiful if the suspects died!! That is my personal prayer and I mean that.” The officer later deleted the post.

However, the damage was done.

“His post is so unprofessional, it goes beyond words,” said retired Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy Mike Collins.

FOX13’s Greg Coy learned this is not the first MPD officer who has gotten in trouble for sharing personal opinions on social media.

The department has a policy that warns officers of the potential consequences of doing so. It can be as severe as a suspension or termination.

MPD makes it clear that if you embarrass the badge, you will pay the consequences. And at least eight officers found that out the hard way.

Police have not released the name of the officer, but they did confirm he is being investigated. He is suspected of violating the department’s social media policy.

It states, in part: “The integrity of the Memphis Police Department must be above reproach. All employees must avoid any conduct which would compromise the integrity of the Department."

And that "includes conduct related to materials posted on personal websites, social media and networking sites."

The officer currently under investigation also showed himself in uniform, which is not allowed unless the context is positive – and it wasn’t.

“You have to protect the image of your department,” said Collins.

FOX13 obtained records that show eight MPD officers have been suspended for violating the department’s internet and social media policy.

Collins said people who work in law enforcement give up certain First Amendment rights for the honor to protect and serve – and the responsibility that comes with it.

“Every police agency in this country is trying to clean up their image. You don't (want) anything like this to set you back,” Collins said.

Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams declined to be interviewed regarding the investigation.

However, he told FOX13 that he will remind officers to follow the policy and procedures regarding social media when he does his weekly radio show that is broadcast on Facebook.

