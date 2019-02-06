0 New flu medication can help you recover quicker and at a lower cost

Sniffling, sneezing and coughing. Either you’ve dodged the germs at work or school – or you’re the one suffering from the flu.

Flu activity in Tennessee is now considered widespread, according to the Center for Disease Control. Fourty-three of the state’s 95 counties have reported at least one confirmed case of the flu.

That number could be even higher – because not everyone who is sick goes to the doctor.

The flu can take you out of action for days, especially if you fall into the category of those with compromised immune systems.

For two decades, Tamiflu was the answer for patients suffering from the flu. It was the only FDA-approved anti-viral drug that lessened the severity.

Now, there is a new drug to help you fight the virus. FOX13 Investigator Leah Jordan looked at how it works and how much it will cost to make you feel better.

“It is a different class of medication that works very differently than Tamiflu,” Dr. Michael Ison explained.

Dr. Ison said the new drug prevents the virus from replicating.

Just like Tamiflu, you need to start taking it as soon as you have symptoms, and it can cut the duration of the flu by more than 24 hours.

What about the pricing?

Tamiflu typically runs around $85 for a five-day generic prescription. The new drug, depending on insurance and your usage of a coupon, can be less than half of that number.

