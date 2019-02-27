0 New program helping Mid-South cancer patients save thousands on drugs for treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Very powerful drugs used to treat cancer are some of the most expensive in the world. Some can cost thousands of dollars for a single dose.

Given that fact, watching unused drugs of this kind be destroyed, or worse, flushed down the toilet, is a horrible waste.

But legally, those drugs couldn't be transferred to another patient in need, until now.

Thanks to a Memphis pharmacist, who went all the way to Nashville to change state law, those drugs are instead treating new patients who otherwise might have gone without. FOX13 found one man whose wife lost a long but valiant fight with lung cancer.

He was left with more than $10,000 in chemotherapy drugs.

Brad Trotter still feels it. The emptiness after losing the love of his life last fall.

“Terri was amazing. She was a fighter," Trotter said.

Brad watched Terri's fight against lung cancer for more than a decade. She never gave up.

In her own way, she's still fighting.

“I was lamenting the fact that I had a cabinet full of drugs that were going to be flushed down the toilet to a colleague of mine,” Trotter said. “He said, ‘It’s interesting, I’m working with this guy named Phil who’s trying to do something about that.’”

Phil is Phil Baker, the owner and chief pharmacist of Good Shepherd Pharmacy in Memphis.

Good Shephard was developed to make pharmaceuticals affordable for people with insurance gaps or no insurance at all.

Now he's 12 weeks into a new campaign with a similar but much loftier mission.

“This box is $16,000 on the open market. These are lifesaving medicines," Baker said.

Baker has created a way for people to donate unused cancer drugs to other patients in need. Until late 2018, it was illegal for one person to give chemotherapy drugs to another.

“There’s never been a reclamation program in the state of Tennessee before. We had to get the law changed to even begin the program,” said Baker.

The program is called RemidiChain.

