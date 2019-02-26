0 Nurses on narcotics: FOX13 investigates Mid-South cases of nurses who became addicted to opioids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is a new face in the opioid crisis.

The nurses who take care of you or your loved ones may be hiding an addiction.

A nurse in recovery spoke to FOX13. She asked that we not use her real name but only call her ‘Sophie.’

For Sophie, the profession of nursing “felt like it gave me purpose, God’s purpose.”

A licensed nurse for 12 years, Sophie said one of the doctors she worked for introduced her to opioids.

The recreational use became more frequent and then addiction took over.

“Eventually I took narcotics from work and was caught. And was charged with obtaining narcotic by fraud,” said Sophie.

FOX13 asked her if she believes patient care suffered because of her addiction.

“I would be foolish to say no it didn’t. Yes, it did. It had to have. There was no way that I could use opioids,” Sophie said.

FOX13 Investigates examined one year of disciplinary reports for nurses in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

And the results were shocking.

The number of opioid-related cases involving nurses we discovered – on FOX13 News at 9.

