0 Residents express frustration with frequent illegal dumping and blight in neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fox Meadows residents said they are fed up with cleaning a troubled area of their community that is known for illegal dumping.

Several people from the Fox Hollows Town Homes have been cited by code enforcement.

Volunteers who clean up the Fox Hollows Townhomes say they are tired of the reoccurring illegal dumping and blight.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Patricia Rogers is one of the people who organizes several clean up events every year for Fox Hollows.

"Well I think I need to retire as it relates to Fox Hollows Townhomes,” Rogers said.

Rogers told FOX13 the results after her last clean up initiative at Fox Hallows is discouraging.

"I won't say never but I won't be bringing out the blight patrol to do a cleanup. We did a cleanup a few weeks ago and I drove through here the other day and I see the same results,” Rogers said.

More than 20 units are vacant at Fox Hollows.

According to the City of Memphis Code Enforcement Office, several residents have been cited for living conditions.

"You have public safety issues out here as relates to public health and public safety,” Rogers said.

Rogers said city and county officials are aware of the problem.

She also said many other issues plaque the neighborhood.

"Commissioner Jones has really been effective but they still need a Sky Cop. Lighting is still a problem,” Rogers said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.