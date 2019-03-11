0 Several Family Dollar stores across Memphis facing allegations of trash, rodent problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At least six Family Dollar stores across the City of Memphis are facing allegations of trash and litter on property and, in one case, a rodent infestation, according to court records compiled by FOX13.

All six stores’ hearings are pending in environmental court within the next month.

A store on the 2700 block of Getwell Road is accused of having a rodent infestation. Court records show the store on Getwell was inspected five times in January and February.

The first inspection was on Jan. 17 – there were four additional inspections occurring between those two months with “little or no change in the conditions,” per an environmental citation.

Five other stores face accusations of having improper maintenance of premise, which includes trash, debris and litter on their properties.

Those stores are: 3300 block of South Third Street, 100 block of E.E.H. Crump Boulevard, 4700 block of Millbranch, 6500 block of Mount Moriah and the 600 block of South Highland.

Two stores in South Memphis – on South Third Street and E.E.H. Crump Boulevard – each face at least 13 charges, at least $1,700 in fines and complaints dating back to March and April of 2018, respectively, per court records.

The Family Dollar on E.E.H. Crump still had trash sprinkled across grassy areas throughout its property Monday afternoon when FOX13 cameras were rolling.

All six stores had a scheduled court date on Monday. All six cases were continued until either March 25 or April 8.

FOX13 has reached out to Family Dollar corporate offices multiple times, including last Thursday and on Monday.

Family Dollar has not responded to our inquires and questions.

