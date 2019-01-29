0 Shelby County family files complaint against insurance company after finding limited doctors

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County family officially filed a complaint against an insurance company after finding limited doctors in the county.

Enough of a headache for them, the Iley Family file a complaint with the state’s Department of Commerce & Insurance last Wednesday, a day after FOX13 first reported on the issues they have been having.

Some relief might be on the way.

The Ileys sent the station an email that they got from a grievance and appeals liaison for Ambetter.

That email showed a list of eight OBGYN and gastrointestinal doctors in network and in Memphis.

Those doctors are from two separate practices.

FOX13 confirmed separately that those doctors do, in fact, accept Ambetter.

The insurance company also took off at least one OBGYN doctor from their website that FOX13 reported did not accept the insurance.

But FOX13 also found multiple doctors listed as practicing from Methodist Le Bonheur as accepting that insurance.

Two spokespersons for the hospital said that the hospital does not currently accept Ambetter.

But one spokesperson added the hospital is working to accept that insurance in Tennessee.

The hospital is still looking into the list of doctors FOX13 sent them.

