Spying apps? The private info your apps may be collecting and how it's used

Apps are your phone will take photos, record your voice and every keystroke – without you knowing.
17,000 apps across 10 different phones were tested in a consumer investigation. The phones were connected to a computer that simulated how a person would use each app. The computer logged all the data the app collected and the way it went about doing it.
Related Headlines
MORE FOX13 INVESTIGATES STORIES
“When I started looking, I started to see some suspicious things,” a professor who was part of the testing told FOX13.
In one case, an app automatically sent every picture it receives to the Cloud, creating a permanent archive of the photo, even if it’s deleted by the user.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cardi B, The Killers to perform at Beale Street Music Festival
- 2 people hospitalized after being shot on I-240
- Teacher receives classroom school supplies, computer after actress Kristen Bell highlights her story
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
In the case of another app, it screen-records all your activity on its platform.
“Somebody watching my screen…where I’m going on the Internet is absolutely an invasion of privacy, no question in mind,” the professor told FOX13.
We reveal how easily the apps are copying your personal information and examine your options to stop them from recording you – on FOX13 News at 9:45 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}