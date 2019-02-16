0 Tennessee Department of Education declines to provide clarity on school bullying reports

The FOX13 Investigates team took their questions about bullying reporting procedures to the State of Tennessee on Friday.

Penny Schwinn is new to her position of Tennessee Commissioner of Education. In fact, Friday marks day 10 on the job. She made a trip from Nashville to Douglass High School in Memphis to meet students and teachers.

ORIGINAL STORY: FOX13 Investigates: Bullying inside Mid-South schools

Afterwards, she had some media availability.

FOX13’s Leah Jordan took the opportunity to ask Schwinn about local schools and their obligations to report bullying incidents to the state.

Jordan told Schwinn that students and parents regularly reach out to her and complain that their bullying reports are going undocumented and ignored by local schools.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Jordan asked Schwinn what her plans are to hold schools accountable when it comes to their reporting processes.

The Deputy Director of Communications cut Jordan off before she finished asking Schwinn her question.

“Alright, if we’re not going to keep it on topic, we’re going to have to go. I already told you we weren't going to answer questions on this,” the communications spokesperson said.

Anti-bullying advocates say parents and students deserve transparency and direct answers when it comes to the accountability and accuracy of bullying reports in school.

However, FOX13 has run into problems getting answers from individual school districts and, now, the Tennessee Department of Education.

As the FOX13 crew was packing their gear up, Schwinn caught up to Jordan. She took time to explain that she wants to address this issue, she was interested in what Jordan said, and believes it’s a “very important” topic.

Jordan sent a sit-down interview request to Schwinn’s office after that exchange and hopes to hear back soon.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.