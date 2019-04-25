0 Tennessee House approves program to use public money to fund private school education

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee House approved a program Tuesday that would use public money to fund private school education.

The Education Savings Account Program would give eligible families up to $7,300 for private school tuition and related supplies. Lawmakers say 15,000 students would benefit.

The program would provide taxpayer dollars for parents who un-enroll a student from their school district and is expected to cost Tennesseans a total of $125 million over 5 years.

It’s an idea that some are for, and others are adamantly against.

Betsey Devos tweeted her congratulations on Tuesday’s passage of the Education Savings Account Program in the Tennessee House.

Big congrats to @GovBillLee & @GlenCasada on today’s passage of the Education Savings Account Program in the TN House! TN parents are now closer than ever before to being able to choose the educational setting that works best for their children. #EducationFreedom is on the march! https://t.co/vBQ1BQLh7Y — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) April 23, 2019

She and some others said Tennessee parents are “now closer than ever before to being able to choose the educational setting that works best for their children.”

Others, such as the ACLU Tennessee, call the bill “unfair and discriminatory.”

Tennessee's school voucher bill would not only violate the fundamental principle of religious freedom, it would also explicitly discriminate against undocumented families. Tell lawmakers: NO school vouchers in our state: https://t.co/CjkEAnqxrQ pic.twitter.com/O3sPcPuDlu — ACLU of Tennessee (@aclutn) April 9, 2019

The bill was deadlocked in the House at 49-49 until Republican Rep. Jason Zachary changed his vote at the last minute.

“I did vote for the ESA bill on the floor for a couple of very specific reasons,” Rep. Zachary said in a video he posted on Twitter. “One, Knox County has been removed, number two, Knox County is found fiscally harmless, and three, teachers will be able to get their raises,” he said.

Update on my ESA vote....

Knox County is out, held fiscally harmless and our teachers get their raises! pic.twitter.com/K583kzdE5u — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) April 23, 2019

Because the bill would only effect Achievement districts, Davidson, and Shelby counties, he said he was for it.

“I represent Knox County. I represent the 14th district and that is my priority,” he said.

The responses to that video from constituents and other Tennesseans were largely negative.

FOX13 called Zachary’s Nashville office requesting to speak to him personally in an interview, but his spokesperson said he was busy and took a message.

Zachary’s swing drew criticism from many – including some in his own party, such as Rep. Jason Powell.

“We have a Judas among us. This was done like a banana republic. Embarrassing for Tennessee,” he wrote.

We have a Judas among us. This was done like a banana republic. Embarrassing for Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/hdmRGfJBie — Jason Powell (@JasonLPowell) April 23, 2019

FOX13’s Leah Jordan called several senators and representatives for comment.

She was able to schedule a Facetime interview with Sen. Brian Kelsey while he was in Nashville.

Kelsey applauded Gov. Bill Lee for “giving children in failing schools one more pathway for success.”

Kelsey acknowledged that the vote was close, but said he was excited for what’s next.

“I think all important votes that really have a meaningful impact on peoples’ lives end up being close votes. I think the positives are going to be tremendous for thousands of low-income children who are now going to have an opportunity to attend a school that fits their needs,” he said.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson was busy in committee most of Wednesday and unavailable for a Facetime interview before the deadline of this story’s airing.

He tweeted Tuesday, “For the record, Shelby County does not like this bill.”

"F9e the record, Shelby County does not like this bill." @ Tennessee State Capitol https://t.co/lIYPIiBYXb — Antonio Parkinson (@TNRepParkinson) April 24, 2019

On Thursday, the bill will head to the Senate for a vote.

