FOX13 issues update on Berclair neighborhood sightings

FOX13 has a correction to a story we reported Friday about a man seen walking up to homes in the Berclair neighborhood.
Neighbors told us the man said he worked for AT&T, but when they contacted AT&T they were told he did not.
We heard from the man this weekend and from AT&T on Monday.
He is, in fact, a contractor for AT&T.
AT&T told FOX13 that authorized door-to-door representatives wear ID badges, carry documents regarding their sales campaign and a tablet to compete the transaction.
AT&T said if you should ever have questions about a door-to-door representative, ask for their identification and call 800-288-2020 to confirm their identity – or simply don’t answer the door.
Again, the man we showed you Friday is an AT&T contractor hired for door-to-door sales. We regret the error.
