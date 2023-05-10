SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - FOX13 has now obtained exclusive video of a police chase in North Mississippi that left two people dead over the weekend. In that same crash three people were also injured, including a 1-year-old little boy.
The video shows the moments before a car being chased by police crashes into another car.
“The car was just mangled. It was torn completely up,” said Bobby Massey who witnessed the crash scene Saturday.
Surveillance footage obtained only by FOX13 catches a glimpse of a black 2007 G-35 Infiniti speeding down Highway 51. According to witnesses, what happened next would be deadly. “People laying on the ground, folks trying to get people cut out of vehicles. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Massey.
Our editors stopped the video right before the moment of impact, just before the Infiniti crashed into oncoming traffic, leaving behind what witnesses described as a scene of complete trauma.
“Motors laying in the street, chassis away from the car, I never saw nothing like it. It’s shocking,” Thomas McGill told FOX13.
Police released the names of the two people in the Infiniti who died. They’ve been identified as James Charleston, 26 and Jasmine Cooper, 26.
As we’ve been reporting, police initially said the car was stolen. Authorities later told FOX13 the car was not stolen.
Meantime, today the Southaven Police Department released video from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The video shows the crash from a distance. At the top of the screen, it shows the car being chased by the Horn Lake Police Department heading north on Highway 51. The car starts to weave and fishtail. Police stopped the video there before the crash that left two people dead.
“It was something else to see, and very heartbreaking.”
FOX13 is still waiting to hear back from the Horn Lake Police Department, who conducted the chase, to learn more about the cause of the pursuit.
BELOW is FOX13's previous reporting on the deadly crash:
Two people died following a police chase that stretched from Horn Lake to Southaven over the weekend, the Southaven Police Department said.
Officers responded to a crash along Highway 51 and Veterans Drive on May 6.
In a Facebook post about the incident, Southaven Police originally said the Horn Lake Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen car when the crash happened.
The word "stolen" has since been removed from that post and the family of James Charleston, who died in that crash, said the car was never stolen in the first place.
"The car is not stolen," said Charleston's cousin Ashley Mosley. "We have the facts."
What the family does not have is answers as to what led to the chase in the first place.
"The question to Horn Lake that I want to know, why did you pursue him?" asked Mosley.
A witness told FOX13 he saw police put down spike strips on Highway 51. That’s when he told us the driver sped through the strips, spinning out of control, crashing into two vehicles.
“It was bodies in the street,” said Sam Austin, of Memphis. “It was pretty shocking. I saw the police officers throw the spike strip out there. The car jumped over the hill and hit that spike strip and ran into a pickup and another vehicle.”
Austin described a fiery accident. He told us he saw the driver of the stolen car speeding down a hill on Highway 51 near Veterans Drive. Austin said the stolen car crashed and exploded into a black pickup truck, spun out of control, and struck another car behind the truck.
“They shouldn’t have been running from police in the first place," Austin said.
On Monday, there were still a lot of questions about how it all started.
FOX13 visited the Horn Lake Police Department to try to get answers to the family’s questions: “Why did you pursue him and put innocent lives in danger?”
The pursuit carried over into Southaven onto Highway 51 and Veterans Drive, ending in a crash. Police have confirmed two deaths.
Mosley provided FOX13 with documentation to prove the car belonged to her cousin. A citation Charleston got from a red light cam back in April in Memphis was mailed to his home, showing the black 2007 Infiniti registered to Charleston. That’s the same car Mosley said her cousin was driving Saturday during the wreck. “He didn’t do anything. That car was his. He worked hard for that car.”
Mosley said Charleston leaves behind a 4-year-old son.
“How do you explain to a 4-year-old that his dad is dead? How do you explain to his mother and grandmother,” Mosley cried. “No mother should have to bury their son.”
On Wednesday, Southaven Police identified 26-year-old Jasmine Cooper as the second person who died.
FOX13 put in requests to the Horn Lake and Southaven Police Departments for a police chase policy from each agency.
