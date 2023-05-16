MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Following the deaths of two students suspected of drug overdoses at a high school in Fayette County on Tuesday, we've put together a resource guide for teenagers who may be struggling with substance abuse.
One resource for teens and their parents is the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, which helps identify signs of substance abuses and ways how to prevent it.
"Substance use by teens is very common and can have serious consequences," the center's website says. "Recurrent adolescent substance use contributes to personal distress, poor school performance, short and long term health problems, relationship difficulties, and involvement in antisocial activities."
Below is a list of resources for those who might struggle with substance abuse and other mental health issues:
LOCAL
The state of Tennessee for those in crisis. You can call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or Text “TN” to 741-741 and be connected to a mental health professional.
Behavioral Health Safety Net, TN Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse: 800-560-5467, or email at oca.tdmhsas@tn.gov.
Memphis Crisis Center is a 24-hour lifeline.
Adult Crisis Line, Alliance Health Services: 901- 577-9400
Crisis Line for Children, Alliance Health Services: 866-791-9226
Children’s Mental Health, Tennessee Voices, 800-670-9882
Crisis TEXT Line: text TN to 741741 to connect to the Crisis Text Line and a trained counselor.
Mental Health Mississippi - call 601-359-1288
Ole Miss Clinic for Outreach and Personal Enrichment (COPE) offers free mental health counseling. Call 662-915-7197.
Arkansas Department of Human Services - Mental Health & Addiction Support Line, call 1-844-763-0198.
NATIONAL
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish, or Lifeline Crisis Chat.
Crisis Text Line: Text SIGNS to 741741 for 24/7, anonymous, free crisis counseling.
Disaster Distress Helpline: Call or text 1-800-985-5990 (press 2 for Spanish).
The Trevor Project: Provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services 24/7 to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) young people ages 13-24. Text and chat Trevor Lifelines are available: 1-866-488-7386.
Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255), then select 1, or Crisis Chat or text: 8388255.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mental Health Resources
Help for military service members and their families
Finding Treatment
FindTreatment.gov: Find a provider treating substance use disorders, addiction and mental illness.
American Psychiatric Association Foundation: Find a psychiatrist.
American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Child and adolescent psychiatrist finder.
American Psychological Association: Find a psychologist.
Online resources
Anxiety Social Net: You can connect with people dealing with all types of anxiety.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance: You can locate online groups or in-person services if you are depressed or have a bipolar disorder.
Postpartum Progress: A site that lists support groups in most states. The site also has an online forum.
The Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America: You can find a group on this site, or you can dial into phone groups (855-640-8271) at 7 P.M. ET Sunday, Thursday and Friday with the pass code 88286491#.
Obsessive-Compulsive Thoughts and Behaviors: More than 200 groups are listed with the International OCD Foundation.
The Adult Child of an Alcoholic: The organization can direct you to support groups and also hosts call-in and online sessions.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: If you are grieving someone who died by suicide, then go to the website to find groups for survivors.
After Silence: Survivors of rape, sexual assault or incest can go to a message board or chat room for victims of sexual assault.
Eating Disorder Hope: The site offers online support groups for people with eating disorders.
DailyStrength: The website offers a web forum for people dealing with self-injury.
Turn2Me: Look for online support groups for anxiety, depression, stress and other mental health issues. Sessions are free but require a reservation in advance.
IMAlive: A crisis network with support from trained volunteers.
Health Unlocked: A social network with communities for anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.
Daily Strength: You can check out a peer-based forum for anxiety.
Mental Health Forum: A peer-to-peer community that deals with a range of mental health issues, from anxiety to eating disorders.
7 Cups: You can chat with volunteer listeners free 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Bliss: Access a free, self-guided interactive therapy program for depression.
Mental Health America: A site that offers interactive tools to get help for mental illness.
MentalHealth.gov: A guide to resources for mental health issues.
