MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This is not a home.
This is an office building and yet, a FOX13 investigation first showed you video of bedding, children’s' belongings, dirt and even a used condom on the floor of a downtown Memphis Department of Children's Services building.
On Monday, our investigation went one step further.
FOX13 was invited "inside" that DCS office building at 40 S. Main St. with access we've never seen before.
And pushes for solutions, to make sure children in our community are safe.
On Monday, the floors were clean.
There were no piles of trash or children's clothes and sleeping bags laying around.
A far cry from what FOX13 investigates showed you last Friday.
A child inside the DCS building sent us videos and pictures showing bedding scattered on desks and floors throughout the office.
In the kitchens, leftover food on the counter tops and trash that hasn’t been picked up for days.
There are inappropriate drawings on the wall and a used condom on the floor, near children’s bedding.
“There was trash everywhere. It smelled. It was nasty. There was old food on the floors and it was disgusting,” said an anonymous foster teen.
FOX13 is protecting the identity of that child.
In the course of our investigation last Friday, FOX13 reached out to DCS for answers.
After our report aired, the communications director, Alex Denis, denied that was the current state of the building.
Denis later asked to set up a tour with FOX13 and do an interview with the Shelby County DCS regional director Marlene Hyman.
“The important piece to know that no child has spent the night in this office since the March 30,” said Hyman.
Hyman also stated the video was actually from 9 months ago.
“The conditions that were shown were not reflective of the current condition. The whole area was not,” said Hyman.
However, FOX13 spoke to the child on Facetime on Friday.
In the video, you can see bedding on cubicles, a dirty refrigerator and trash lying around.
The time-stamp in that Facetime was 12:51 p.m. Friday.
“They basically cut the entire building up and made it look spotless,” said anonymous foster teen.
It's been a problem with DCS since the pandemic.
A lack of staff and a loss of temporary housing.
This forced DCS to house some children inside their offices.
Just last week, Gov. Bill Lee announced a new partnership with Church of God in Christ to help with the crisis.
Hyman said any children in that building now are only there during the day, and not sleeping there.
She also pointed to new partnerships with Isaiah 117 House to provide support and resources for foster children waiting to find a new place to call home.
Expansion coordinator Virginia Roberts said that there’s over 1,200 children in DCS custody across Shelby County.
“It’s awful, some of the conditions. The DCS office was never intended to hold children and was never a place for children to sleep. DCS has their hands tied,” said Virginia Roberts, Isaiah House 117 Expansion coordinator.
What FOX13 saw in the tour Monday was a big improvement over the video from Friday.
But DCS seemed to deny they cleaned it up between our investigative story Friday, and our tour today.
After, FOX13 told the DCS communications director about the Facetime recording you saw from Friday, she said they typically have a cleanup crew, who attends their offices over the weekend.
Denis also emphasized no children had been sleeping in the offices since March 30.
