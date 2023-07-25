MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ebony McClung has a need for speed.
The Raleigh driver’s 2022 Dodge Charger Hemi is expensive to fuel and insure. She has a two-vehicle policy.
“It was like $200-something,” she told FOX13. “Now I’m paying like $600-something.”
It’s not just the hot rods: Wynile Walls is paying $20 more a month in Whitehaven.
In his 25 years in insurance, the vice president of Crye-Leike Insurance told FOX13 that he’s never seen rates rise this quickly.
“It's been quite a tough year,” said Jay Green, the company’s insurance leader. “You’re going to see an increase. There’s really nothing we can do about it.”
In the first six months of 2015, criminals stole about 1,400 cars in Memphis, according to city data.
In the first six months of 2023, criminals have stolen almost 8,000 cars.
That means crooks are stealing almost six times as many cars now as they did then.
“The increase in thefts is going to affect the rates,” Green said. “It's not just in Memphis where the majority of the thefts are occurring; it will be the entire Memphis metro area.”
The number of break-ins have also skyrocketed in the past two years.
Green told FOX13 that it’s also getting more expensive to replace a used car, cover medical costs and repair vehicles.
“It's a tough economic time for a lot of people right now,” said Michael Barry, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute. “Auto insurance is a necessary expenditure. There are ways that the policyholder can proactively drive it down.”
Not all hope is lost.
“There are plenty of ways that the viewer can save money,” Green said.
Here are Green’s strategies to reduce your monthly bill:
- Bundle your policies – Consider the savings of bundling car, home or renters’ insurance
- Ask about discounts – Ask about a low mileage, safe driver, military or student discount
- Raise your deductible – You’ll pay more out of pocket for a crash, but less for monthly coverage
- Take a defensive driving course – Older and younger drivers may see rates drop
- Install a telematics device that monitors your driving habits – Be aware that you’re trading data for a discount
- Shop around – You can choose a new insurance company at any time
- Buy a cheaper car – A clunker is cheaper to insure than a hot rod
- Pay for small repairs out of pocket – Insurance companies may drop coverage if you make multiple claims
- Consider the value of collision coverage on older vehicles – If your vehicle is ten years or older, collision coverage might no longer be worth the monthly investment
The pandemic might be in the rearview mirror, but Memphis is still on the highway to high rates.
“It’s not our fault,” McClung said. “Can you just lower them back? Take it back down a little?”
