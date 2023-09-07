WALLS, Miss. - Tom Dees served FOX13 and the Mid-South for 28 years, but he made his biggest impact in Mississippi.

Tom Dees died on February 9, 2023, and seven months later his loss is still felt in the FOX13 newsroom and in North Mississippi.

Remembering FOX13′s Tom Dees Tom spent 27 years with FOX13, bringing insight and laughter to people both in the newsroom and in countless living rooms across the Mid-South.

But, his memory is being honored in a special way by one of the cities he impacted during his decades on air.

Walls, Mississippi will hold the town's second annual Walls Delta Festival on Saturday, September 23.

The theme of this year's festival is "Honoring the Life and Legacy of Tom Dees."

Bre Wooten headlines a group of artists who will perform at the free festival that Saturday.

The festival will be held from noon until 6 p.m.