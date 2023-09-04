MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser family is desperate for answers after their brother went missing.
The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for Larrie Macklin at the beginning of August but his loved ones say he's been missing for two months now.
Maclin is 64 years old and his family says he has dementia.
His brother said he left his house on Trezevant without a trace and he's been driving around North Memphis trying to find him.
"I'm the youngest brother and I feel now like I don't have anybody but the Lord," said Gary Maclin, the brother of the missing man.
The missing man's sister, Kattie Patterson, added: “It’s hard. We went over to his house this morning and cut the refrigerator and bathroom off. We had the door open, hoping he would show up - but no Larrie.”
Maclin's siblings said they need closure and are asking everyone to be on the lookout for him.
If you know where he is, you're asked to contact MPD.
