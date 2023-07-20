MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Free meals will be provided to the first 300 residents in Raleigh at the Raleigh Town Center on Thursday.
Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Casewell Jr from District 6 and Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan from District 1 sponsored the giveaway.
Free meals are also provided by a local restaurant called "Tha Chicken Mane."
It is located at 3384 Austin Peay Highway and starts from 11am until supplies last.
