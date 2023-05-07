MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There has been tough news to tell you recently. It's the job of journalists, but FOX13 also recognizes its role in our communities. If you are struggling, there are ways to move past the limited resources you may have around you, even if you don’t have insurance.

FOX13 RESOURCE GUIDE: How to cope with mental health struggles after a tragedy Violent and tragic events can be difficult to process or cope with, and the stress of these events can impact your mental health.

Within the past week, there have been images of two horrific, separate mass shootings, flashing images across screens, first in Atlanta and then in Texas, right outside Dallas.

Tuesday a man, apparently wanting to talk to FOX13 staffers about Tyre Nichols, and with a documented history of mental illness, according to his mother, pulled a rifle-style gun and fired a single shot through protective glass at the front door.

It is a load of trauma and distress that may overload some at the same time experts in the mental health field say is problematic, including in the Memphis region.

“We are aware of the stigma not only in communities of color but in general,” said Alisa LaPolt, director of policy and advocacy at the Tennessee chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health known as NAMI. NAMI is a mental health advocacy group.

LaPolt said Tennessee is in the bottom five states in terms to their access mental health providers.

When asked about the long effect of a shortage of resource, LaPolt said, “(People’s) symptoms can get bigger, for instance, [issues with] anxiety, depression, (or) anger.

“If it goes untreated, we see them unable to be able to participate in daily activities or hold a job,” said LaPolt.

But a lit path does exist, directing you toward help.

Tennessee’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has a “behavioral health safety net,” where those with a “qualifying mental health diagnosis,” and having no insurance or unable to utilize existing insurance, can qualify for treatment, and even transportation.

Adults with no insurance, hoping to qualify, must live below the federal poverty line for adults, according to the website.

There were no income limits for kids.

You can call 800-560-5467 or email oca.tdmhsas@tn.gov.

To visit the website, click here.