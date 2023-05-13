MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) will have an event to celebrate a favorite Southern food.
The Fried Chicken Fest will be apart of GPAC's festival, Spring into the Grove.
It will be Saturday, May 13 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
More information is available on the GPAC website and on Facebook. Tickets are on sale now at the website by clicking on an individual event, by calling the box office at (901)751-7500, or may be purchased at the door.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby Co. woman recounts losing money after social media, bank accounts hacked
- Memphis Animal Shelter over capacity, in desperate need of adoptions
- 'Peanut patch' provides new hope for Mid-South families with children allergic to peanuts
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives