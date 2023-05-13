MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) will have an event to celebrate a favorite Southern food.
The Fried Chicken Fest will be apart of GPAC's festival, Spring into the Grove.
It will be Saturday, May 13 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
More information is available on the GPAC website and on Facebook. Tickets are on sale now at the website by clicking on an individual event, by calling the box office at (901)751-7500, or may be purchased at the door.
