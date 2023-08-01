MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has been working to find out more about the man accused of firing shots at the Margolin Hebrew Academy in East Memphis, an incident that put schools and the city’s Jewish institutions on lockdown Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations reports Memphis Police officers found and shot the suspect later that afternoon.

3:18 FOX13 Investigates: Father of man accused of firing shots at Memphis Jewish school killed by MPD in 2003 Sources have confirmed to FOX13 the identify of the man who police said was shot after he tried to force his way inside of Margolin Hebrew Academy/Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on White Station Road Monday afternoon.

Though TBI has not identified the suspect, friends and law enforcement sources told FOX13 his name is Joel Bowman, a former student of the academy.

“It wasn’t surprise, like, ‘Oh my gosh, how could he?’” Charles LaVene, a childhood friend of Bowman’s, said. “It was like, ‘Wow, this is happening.’”

LaVene said he attended school alongside Bowman and described him as his childhood best friend, even being featured in Bowman’s Facebook profile picture.

He said Bowman has struggled with PTSD since seeing police shoot and kill his father during a mental health crisis 20 years ago.

“Knowing the bits and pieces of the history, I tried reaching out to him,” LaVene said. “I tried reaching out to him Saturday night and I tried reaching out to him yesterday in the morning before any of this happened.”

He said he knew something was wrong when Bowman tagged LaVene and other friends in a lengthy Facebook post that ended with him thanking the friends for inspiring him to be comfortable being himself. LaVene considers the post to be a cry for help.

“We all knew something was up and we also have all known he has been dealing with PTSD for years,” he said.

2:33 Security measures credited with saving lives at Margolin Hebrew Academy Memphis Police said a gunman tried and failed to get into the Margolin Hebrew Academy’s doors, then walked around the building before firing four shots as he left.

LaVene told FOX13 he hopes his friend will get the help he needs. He is glad no one else was hurt and hopes the situation will be a wakeup call for the long-lasting impacts of trauma and the importance of mental health.

“He was sad. He was depressed. He has PTSD. There was trauma involved. That’s of course going to change a person,” he said. “It’s not like he flipped a coin and became a different person, but there was lingering sadness in him for years.”

LaVene said he has been in touch with Bowman’s mother and that he was awake in the hospital when he last spoke to her, though he is unsure if that is still the case.