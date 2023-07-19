MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In the midst of a citywide disaster, the Memphis Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Lt. Jeffrey Norman was killed in a house fire Tuesday night in South Memphis.
Three other firefighters were hurt.
“It’s hard to think about how you were talking to someone for a minute and then the next minute, they are gone,” said a friend of Lt. Norman.
Devastation struck the City of Memphis as people learned about Norman's death.
FOX13 spoke to a close friend who asked for anonymity as he spoke before the fire department released Norman’s name.
“I heard the news around 6 this morning," the friend said. "My immediate reaction was just disbelief and shock.”
A 20-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, Lt. Norman was killed in line of duty while battling a house fire on the 2000 block of Rile Street in South Memphis late Tuesday night.
While working to get the fire under control, MFD said Lt. Norman and three other firefighters got trapped inside the burning home.
Norman was the only one who didn’t survive.
It’s been over 20 years since a Memphis fire fighter has died in a blaze.
Lt. Trent Kirk and Pvt. Charles Zachary were killed while fighting a massive fire on Father’s Day 2003.
“It’s almost like you can’t believe it," Lt. Norman's friend said. "It’s hard, it really is. Not to mention the people he worked with. I can’t imagine how they are feeling right now."
Fire Chief Gina Sweat released a statement honoring Norman, who was promoted to lieutenant in December. It said, in part: "During this unimaginable loss, we extend our condolences to Lt. Norman's family, friends, loved ones, and Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters."
The friend of Lt. Norman's said he's still coping with the loss.
“It’s just a strange feeling to have someone that had more faith in me than I had in myself," he said. "That’s just who Jeff was."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Over 120K MLGW customers without power as utility company explains cause of outages
- Not So Secret Beach: Hundreds flock to party at "Wolf River Beach"
- 13-year-old charged with setting fire to Collierville Kroger, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives