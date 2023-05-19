WATCH: From pronto pups to Farris Wheels, Bluff City Fair opens for fun at Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Bluff City Fair opens today on the grounds of Liberty Park in midtown Memphis.

Gates open at 4 p.m. The fair promises to offer attractions & shows, fair food, carnival rides & kiddie rides.

Also included will be plenty of farm animals in a petting zoo for children can (and limited opportunities to feed some of them).

On May 20th, for $10 per person, visitors can watch the Memphis Showboats football game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and then walk a few steps to the Bluff City and your game ticket gives you free admission into the Fair.

The Fair runs through May 29th.

The schedule includes:

Friday May 19th – Gates open at 4PM-11PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25.00 (ride from open to close)

Saturday May 20th – Gates open at 12PM-11PM

Unlimited Ride Wristbands $30.00 (ride from open to close)

Sunday May 21st – Gates open at 12PM-11PM

Unlimited Ride Wristbands $30.00 (ride from open to close)

Monday May 22nd – Gates open at 4PM-10PM

Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25.00 (ride from open to close)

Tuesday May 23rd – Gates open at 4PM-10PM

Unlimited Ride Wristbands SPECIAL $15.00 (ride from open to close)

Wednesday May 24th – Gates open at 4PM-10PM

Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25.00 (ride from open to close)

Thursday May 25th – Gates open at 4PM-10PM

Unlimited Ride Wristbands SPECIAL $15.00 (ride from open to close)

Friday May 26th – Gates open at 4PM-11PM

Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25.00 (ride from open to close)

Saturday May 27th – Gates open at 12PM-11PM

Unlimited Ride Wristbands $30.00 (ride from open to close)

Sunday May 28th – Gates open at 12PM-11PM

Unlimited Ride Wristbands $30.00 (ride from open to close)

Monday May 29th – Gates open at 12PM-10PM

Memorial Day

Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25.00 (ride from open to close)

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News