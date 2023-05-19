MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Bluff City Fair opens today on the grounds of Liberty Park in midtown Memphis.
Gates open at 4 p.m. The fair promises to offer attractions & shows, fair food, carnival rides & kiddie rides.
Also included will be plenty of farm animals in a petting zoo for children can (and limited opportunities to feed some of them).
On May 20th, for $10 per person, visitors can watch the Memphis Showboats football game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and then walk a few steps to the Bluff City and your game ticket gives you free admission into the Fair.
The Fair runs through May 29th.
The schedule includes:
Friday May 19th – Gates open at 4PM-11PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25.00 (ride from open to close)
Saturday May 20th – Gates open at 12PM-11PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands $30.00 (ride from open to close)
Sunday May 21st – Gates open at 12PM-11PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands $30.00 (ride from open to close)
Monday May 22nd – Gates open at 4PM-10PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25.00 (ride from open to close)
Tuesday May 23rd – Gates open at 4PM-10PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands SPECIAL $15.00 (ride from open to close)
Wednesday May 24th – Gates open at 4PM-10PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25.00 (ride from open to close)
Thursday May 25th – Gates open at 4PM-10PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands SPECIAL $15.00 (ride from open to close)
Friday May 26th – Gates open at 4PM-11PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25.00 (ride from open to close)
Saturday May 27th – Gates open at 12PM-11PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands $30.00 (ride from open to close)
Sunday May 28th – Gates open at 12PM-11PM
Unlimited Ride Wristbands $30.00 (ride from open to close)
Monday May 29th – Gates open at 12PM-10PM
Memorial Day
Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25.00 (ride from open to close)
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives