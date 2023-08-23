MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Twin City Food, Inc., released a company announcement that stated the voluntary nationwide recall of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables due to the products potentially being contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes.
This recall includes stores like Kroger, Food Lion and more.
According to the statement, Listeria Monocytogenes is an organism that can cause fatal infection in young children, elderly people and others with weak immune systems.
Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, Twin City said.
Healthy individuals may suffer from short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Twin City said.
The affected products are:
- FOOD LION Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green Beans and Peas, net wt. 16oz. 35826005090
- FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. 35826079855
- Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865854
- Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625
- Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786
- Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618
- Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet, net wt. 12oz 21130090655
As of now, there have been no reports of human illnesses or complaints associated with this product, the corporation said.
Twin City urges all consumers to avoid using the affected product and immediately return it to the store for a full refund.
The recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration, the corporation said.
Consumers with any questions may contact Twin City Foods at (360) 629-5678 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).
